Coimbatore

Barbed wire barricades draw criticism

The use of barbed wire in the barricades put up by the Coimbatore City Police to prevent protesters from entering the Collectorate drew criticism from various quarters.

Advocate S. Balamurugan, national council member of People’s Union for Civil Liberties, alleged that use of barbed wire in the barricades was a violation of human rights as it could cause injury to peaceful protesters.

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that only one barricade with barbed wire was kept near the Collectorate.

“The city police did not fix barbed wires on barricades. Barricades were given to all districts with barbed wires attached. We removed barbed wires from all barricades except one,” he said.

