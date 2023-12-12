HamberMenu
Barbara Sreenivasan memorial painting workshop in Coimbatore from December 24

December 12, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The 27th annual Barbara Sreenivasan memorial painting workshop will be held at Kasthuri Sreenivasan Art Gallery from December 24 to 27. Two artists from Kumbakonam will conduct the workshop from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on these days. Students from colleges and schools (10 students from Classes VIII to XII from each school) could participate. Public aged 18 and above are eligible to participate. Students should register through their institutions.

Participants will be given merit and participation certificates. Prior registration is necessary. Total number of participants is restricted to 120 and admission will be on first-come-first-serve basis. Last date for registration for schools and colleges is December 19 and for others from December 16 to 20. For details; call 0422-2574110.

