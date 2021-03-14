Baralikadu eco-tourism centre reopens to visitors

Visitors taking a coracle ride at Baralikadu eco-tourism centre near Karamadai in Coimbatore on Saturday

Coimbatore

14 March 2021 00:02 IST

The Forest Department’s eco-tourism centre at Baralikadu near Karamadai had 108 visitors on Saturday, when it was reopened after a gap of about a year.

According to the Forest Department, the visitors undertook a coracle ride and bathed in River Bhavani. They were provided lunch, which is included in the package.

Karamadai Forest Range Officer E.N. Manoharan said that 120 people have booked for a visit to the centre on Sunday. However, the guest houses at Poochimarathur are closed for renovation.

People who wish to visit the eco-tourism centre are required to make online registration as per instructions given in the website www.coimbatorewilderness.com. The entry fee per person, inclusive of lunch, is ₹ 550 for adults and ₹ 450 for children.

For enquires, contact the centre at 94899-68480.