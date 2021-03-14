Baralikadu eco-tourism centre reopens to visitors

The Forest Department’s eco-tourism centre at Baralikadu near Karamadai had 108 visitors on Saturday, when it was reopened after a gap of about a year.
According to the Forest Department, the visitors undertook a coracle ride and bathed in River Bhavani. They were provided lunch, which is included in the package.
Karamadai Forest Range Officer E.N. Manoharan said that 120 people have booked for a visit to the centre on Sunday. However, the guest houses at Poochimarathur are closed for renovation.
People who wish to visit the eco-tourism centre are required to make online registration as per instructions given in the website www.coimbatorewilderness.com. The entry fee per person, inclusive of lunch, is ₹ 550 for adults and ₹ 450 for children.
For enquires, contact the centre at 94899-68480.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath