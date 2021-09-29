Baralikadu eco-tourism centre bookings open

After remaining closed for tourists for around five months due to the pandemic, Forest Department’s eco-tourism centre at Baralikadu near Karamadai started bookings from visitors on Tuesday ahead of its reopening on Saturday.

A release from the Department said those interested in visiting the eco-tourism centre should log on to www.coimbatorewilderness.com for registration. The fee would be ₹ 550 each for adults and ₹ 450 for children aged between five and 13 years.

Activities available for the tourists at the centre are coracle rides on River Bhavani and bathing in the river in the evening. Lunch prepared by the tribal communities will be served to the visitors.

The centre will be open for tourists on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors shall either use their own vehicles or public transport to reach the centre. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced at the centre, according to the release.