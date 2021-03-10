Baralikadu eco-tourism centre bookings open today

The eco-tourism centre of the Forest Department at Baralikadu, near Karamadai, will open bookings from visitors on Wednesday after remaining closed for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The centre would be open to visitors on Saturdays and Sundays for various activities.

A release from the Department said people who wished to visit the eco-tourism centre could register online, following instructions given on the website www.coimbatorewilderness. com. Coracle rides, jungle trail through the banks of River Bhavani and riverbath would be offered to visitors on these days.

The entry fee, ₹ 550 per head for adults and ₹ 450 per head for children, is inclusive of ginger coffee at 10 a.m. and lunch (veg and non-veg). For details, contact the centre at 94899-68480.