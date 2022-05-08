Bar workers arrested for stabbing transwoman in Coimbatore

May 08, 2022 18:25 IST

Coimbatore city police on Sunday arrested two men, employees of a bar attached to a Tasmac liquor outlet, on charges of stabbing a transwoman in the early hours of Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as Meganathan and Bhoopalan, both employees of a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet near Ondipudur.

The police said that the duo stabbed Dharsha (33), a transwoman hailing from Pallapalayam near Sulur, at Kamachipuram on Tiruchi Road in the early hours of Saturday. The accused stabbed Dharsha’s left neck and left shoulder and escaped. The transwoman was admitted to a hospital and later lodged a complaint with the Singanallur police.

The police said that Dharsha and her friends visited the Tasmac outlet on Friday night after business hours and asked the duo for liquor. The employees told them that liquor was not available, following which Dharsha and friends quarrelled with them.

According to the police, the accused approached Dharsha near a multiplex near Ondipudur around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday and questioned her for the quarrel that happened at the bar on Friday night. They assaulted Dharsha with a knife and escaped.

The police arrested Meganathan and Bhoopalan on Sunday. They were produced before a judicial magistrate and were remanded in judicial custody.