The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) police registered cases against 14 bar owners on charges of illegally operating bars attached to Tasmac outlets in Tiruppur following a raid. Sources said that the team of officials led by Senior Regional Manager and District Manager conducted a surprise check at the 90 bars attached to Tasmac outlets, which remain closed due to lockdown. Out of these, 14 were found to be functioning illegally, following which the officials lodged a complaint with the PEW police, the sources said. A total of 12 bar owners were booked in the Tiruppur district police limits and two were booked in Tiruppur City Police limits.
Bar owners booked
August 01, 2021 00:15 IST
