ADVERTISEMENT

Bar employee arrested for murdering migrant worker near Coimbatore

Published - November 04, 2024 07:50 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Police on Sunday arrested an employee at a bar in Neelambur near Coimbatore for allegedly murdering a migrant worker.

According to police, Pobitra Rai, 44, a wall painter from Tushkhali village in West Bengal, visited the bar with friends on October 31 to celebrate Deepavali. Later, under the influence of alcohol, he reportedly verbally abused S. Aravind, 24, of Palayankottai in Ramanathapuram district, an employee at the bar. Enraged by this, Aravind broke an empty beer bottle and stabbed Rai in the abdomen.

Bar staff and other patrons intervened and took Rai to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment, and Aravind was detained by Sulur police on Saturday. Rai succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday, following which Aravind was arrested. He was presented before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US