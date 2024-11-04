GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bar employee arrested for murdering migrant worker near Coimbatore

Published - November 04, 2024 07:50 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Police on Sunday arrested an employee at a bar in Neelambur near Coimbatore for allegedly murdering a migrant worker.

According to police, Pobitra Rai, 44, a wall painter from Tushkhali village in West Bengal, visited the bar with friends on October 31 to celebrate Deepavali. Later, under the influence of alcohol, he reportedly verbally abused S. Aravind, 24, of Palayankottai in Ramanathapuram district, an employee at the bar. Enraged by this, Aravind broke an empty beer bottle and stabbed Rai in the abdomen.

Bar staff and other patrons intervened and took Rai to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment, and Aravind was detained by Sulur police on Saturday. Rai succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday, following which Aravind was arrested. He was presented before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

November 04, 2024

