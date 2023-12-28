Banners on road safety to come up at important locations in Tiruppur district 

December 28, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Stepping up their campaign for safe driving and preventing deaths caused by accidents, the Transport Department and Traffic division of the Police Department have initiated measures for placing banners on road safety at vital locations in the district, by roping in the National Highways Department.

Spots where the messages will be clearly visible to the travelling public are being identified for putting up the banners, District Collector T. Christuraj said, chairing a meeting of Road Safety Committee, on Wednesday.

Road turnings, junctions, narrow roads, and places of traffic congestion have been identified as accident-prone hot spots.

The district administration had compiled the ideas for accident prevention generated at the Road Safety Ideathon - 2023, conducted jointly by Tiruppur District Road Safety Committee and StartupTN, earlier this year, the Collector said.

According to officials, failure of riders and pillion riders to wear helmets, talking on mobile phone while driving, not wearing seat belts while driving cars, have been the major causes for the accidents.

Awareness campaign covers articulation of the hazards of wrong-side driving, and taking turns on roads without switching on indication signs. The motorists are also being sensitised to the economic loss caused due deaths and grievous injuries to the families of the victims. A review of law and order situation was also conducted on the occasion.

Superintendent of Tiruppur Rural Police P. Saminathan, District Revenue Officer T.P. Jai Bhim, and other senior officials took part.