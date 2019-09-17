‘Banners not being removed effectively’

The district administration is not ensuring the effective removal of banners and hoardings across the district, alleged members of Makkal Padhai here on Monday.

Submitting a petition to District Collector K. Rajamani at the grievances redress meet, the members said that the hoardings were removed “hastily in Coimbatore and other places” following the Madras High Court order.

However, the steel frames and iron poles used to hold the banners had not been removed in locations such as Vadavalli, the members claimed.

They also urged the Collector to give permission for wall posters only in places such as “parks and bus stands where the public gather.”

Demand to seal brick kilns

In another petition, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadre urged the Collector to seal the brick kilns operating illegally in the Thadagam valley. Red sand mining in villages such as Chinna Thadagam and Veerapandi had led to “environment damage, health issues and human-animal conflicts,” the petitioners said. Addressing mediapersons, M. Karthika of the party’s environment wing noted that farming activities in these areas must also be revived. Ashok Sreenidhi of the PMK youth wing also submitted a petition in this connection.

Tasmac workers’ plea

Members of Dalit People Freedom Association submitted a petition urging the Collector to ensure the safety of Tasmac workers in the night. A. Munusamy, the outfit’s general secretary, said in the petition that the workers must be provided with identity cards and be made permanent employees.

‘Celebrate Gandhi Jayanthi’

Alleging that Gandhi Jayanthi is not being celebrated in educational institutions for over 50 years, members of Mahatma Gandhi Ashram from Anaimalai urged the Collector to ensure the celebration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in schools and colleges this year. In a petition, M. Ranganathan, founder of the Ashram, said that lack of celebration on October 2 owing to quarterly exam holidays allegedly made students oblivious about Gandhi’s contributions to the nation.