Banner written in Hindi sparks controversy in Tiruppur

December 24, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

A banner placed by a private company on the premises of Tiruppur Railway Station sparked controversy on Saturday.

A banner written in Hindi inviting ‘Manpower needed for work’ also called for persons who could work in textile mills, security services, construction work, embroidery, dying, compacting, and poultry farming, among others.

The banner invited sharp criticism from the public and created a controversy over having it only in Hindi but not in Tamil or English. Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj said a legal team was sent to enquire about the issue, and it would be taken to the attention of the Railway Department to remove it.