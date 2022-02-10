Banner with PM’s image torn at BJP ward office in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Thursday launched a probe into the tearing of a flex banner that displayed the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP State president K. Annamalai by miscreants at the party’s ward office at Perumal Koil Street.

According to the police, the banner was pasted on the wall of the ward office, which has been set up at ward no. 44 by the BJP for the local body election. The party functionaries left the ward office around midnight and when they arrived at the office at 7 a.m. on Thursday, they found the banner torn, the police said.

The functionaries, led by the BJP candidate for ward 44 S. Sivakumar, submitted a petition to the Tiruppur South police, following which the police issued a community register service receipt to the BJP functionaries. Efforts to identify the miscreants are on, according to the police.