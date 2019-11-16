Coimbatore

Banned tobacco products worth ₹72 lakh seized in Coimbatore

Two accused booked under provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and remanded in judicial custody

Police, on Friday, seized banned tobacco products worth over ₹72 lakh from a vehicle and a godown near Saravanampatty here and arrested two men in connection with the case.

The arrested were identified as Sitaram (34) and Motilal (38), natives of Rajasthan, presently residing in Coimbatore.

During a vehicle check on Thursday night, police found banned tobacco products in a mini truck at the Saravanampatty check post. On inquiry, the men revealed that tobacco products weighing nearly two tonnes were stocked in a godown at Mopperipalayam.

The value of the contraband seized by the police was ₹ 72,28,400, which comprised 135 bags of four different kinds of banned tobacco products, sources said.

The mini truck was seized by the police.

Saravanampatty police booked the two accused under provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and remanded them in judicial custody on Friday.

