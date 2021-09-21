Banned tobacco products seized in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

21 September 2021 23:46 IST

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials seized 4.3 kg banned tobacco products during inspection of eateries and shops in Tiruppur district on Monday.

A release said that FSSAI Designated Officer (Tiruppur) B. Vijayalalithambigai and food safety officers S. Vijayaraja and R. Balamurugan conducted the inspection at Kundadam and Pongalur. Out of the 28 petty shops inspected, the team found the banned tobacco products in one of these shops. The products were destroyed and the shop’s owner was imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000, the release said.

The team also seized six kg of banned single-use plastic items from seven outlets during the inspection and imposed a total fine of ₹ 14,000, according to the release.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Vijayalalithambigai said that all food business operators in Tiruppur district must mention their respective FSSAI license numbers on their bills and receipts from October and that strict action will be initiated against the defaulters.