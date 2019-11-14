Banned tobacco products seized in Coimbatore

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized banned tobacco products of 320 kg in a special drive conducted here in the city on Wednesday.

Food Safety Officers inspected 52 shops and godowns at Rangai Gowder Street, Thomas Street, Vysial Street, Ukkadam vegetable market, Raja Street and Oppanakkara Street. Banned tobacco products were found at three shops and four godowns.

While FSSAI licence issued to four persons were suspended, notices were served on eight shops. Officials also lifted four samples of banned tobacco products to be examined in a Government laboratory.

Court attaches TNSTC bus

The Fourth Additional District Court on Wednesday attached a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus after the corporation failed to settle compensation to the family of an accident victim. The court had earlier ordered the Corporation to pay compensation of ₹ 14.14 lakh to the petitioner and two children after their dependent was killed in an accident involving TNSTC bus.