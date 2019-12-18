Banned tobacco products, rotten fruits seized

Officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted surprise checks in shops at Singanallur and seized banned tobacco products, rotten fruits and artificially coloured food products worth around ₹ 1.89 lakh late on Monday.

K. Tamilselvan, Designated Officer of FSSAI in Coimbatore, and food safety officers conducted simultaneous checks in 67 shops.

According to food safety officials, banned tobacco products of 100.5 kg were found in six shops during the raids. Notices were served on the owners of the shops.

The officials said that 16 out of the 67 shops inspected had not obtained the licence or the registration certificate from the food regulator.

Around 120 kg of rotten fruits, artificially coloured food products, expired packaged food products and banned plastic products worth ₹ 74,000 in total were also seized from the shops during the raids.

Warning

FSSAI warned that stringent action would be taken against those selling banned tobacco products in the vicinity of schools and colleges.

Licence and registration certificates of shops that were found selling or stocking banned tobacco products would also be suspended, the officials added.