Banned tobacco goods worth over ₹2 lakh seized in Krishnagiri

The Krishnagiri police seized banned tobacco goods worth over ₹2 lakh during a vehicle check on Friday.

According to the police, during the vehicle check conducted at Krishnagiri toll plaza during the early hours of Friday, they intercepted a vehicle and found the banned tobacco goods. The driver was arrested.

On inquiry, the police identified the driver as Radharam from Rajasthan and the banned tobacco goods were being smuggled to Chennai from Bengaluru. The seized goods weighed over 200 kg and worth about ₹2.46 lakh, the police said.