Banned plastic items seized, fine imposed on shopkeepers in Erode

Corporation officials, who inspected shops, seized banned plastic items and levied fine on shopkeepers here on Wednesday.

The State government had banned 14 plastic items, including one-use plastic items, from January 1, 2019 and shops and establishments were asked not to use or store the items. Due to COVID-19, officials stopped inspecting the shops during which the usage had increased.

Officials inspected tea shops, provision stores, bakeries, mutton stalls and other establishments on Bhavani Road and other areas in the city. They found banned items in four shops and levied a fine of ₹500 each on the shopkeepers and seized the items. Officials said that raids will continue and warned shopkeepers not to use or sell banned plastic products.