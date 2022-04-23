Coimbatore

Banned plastic items seized from shops in Salem

The civic body seized one tonne of banned plastic items from shops during a surprise check held here on Saturday.

Based on instructions from the Mayor and Corporation Commissioner, a team led by City Health Officer N. Yoganand conducted checks at shops in Shevapet and New Bus Stand and seized banned plastic items from the shops . The shop owners were warned against using and selling banned plastic items. The Corporation imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on violators.


