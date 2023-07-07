HamberMenu
Banned gutkha items seized from godown in Erode

July 07, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Chithode police on Friday raided a godown and seized 1,000 kg of gutkha items and a car used for smuggling.

Based on a tip-off that banned items were stocked at a godown at Samathuvapuram Medu in Chithode, the police inspected the area and found a man loading gunny bags in a vehicle. After seeing the police, the man fled the spot and the police raided the godown and found gutkha products kept in the bags.

Inquiries revealed that two months ago, a 35-year-old man from Brindhavan Street in the city had told the godown owner that he was involved in collecting and selling old clothes and was using the facility. But, he had purchased gutkha and was selling it across the district. All the bags and the vehicle were seized. A case was registered and the police are on the lookout for the accused.

