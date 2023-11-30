HamberMenu
Bannari Amman students win national-level technical competition

November 30, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The student team from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam which emerged winners in the technical competition held in Noida recently.

The student team from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam which emerged winners in the technical competition held in Noida recently. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A student team from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam has emerged winners in the national-level technical competition, The Inventors Challenge 2023, held recently.

Organised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Arm Education, and STMicroelectronics, the contest aims to create a talent pool in semiconductor domain and nurturing students’ capabilities in semiconductors and technology innovation. The competition was held from July 5 to November 20 at Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology, Greater Noida, and the results were announced recently.

The team comprising K. Thiruvarulselvan, from the Embedded Design and Labview Integration lab, M. Yukesh Chandran, from the Digital Manufacturing and Robotic Aviation Intelligence lab, and J. Thishon from Embedded Technology designed and developed a project titled, “Data Acquisition and Recovery System for Sounding Rockets” and presented it in the contest. The project utilizes an STM32 ARM Cortex Microcontroller integrated with LabVIEW Software.

The system’s sensors collect flight data, which is then stored in an SD card module and transmitted to the ground station through an RF link. A GPS module is incorporated to track the rocket’s position and altitude during flight. The Ground Control System (GCS) allows users to remotely control the launch sequence and view the motor firing system status. This presentation introduces a reliable and efficient solution for modelling sounding rocket data acquisition, recovery, and launch control.

The team is among seven other teams in the country that emerged as the winners of the contest. The team was provided with a cash award ₹50,000 and STM Microcontrollers to further develop their project and make it commercially viable.

