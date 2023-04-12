ADVERTISEMENT

Bannari Amman Institute students win prizes for building formula prototype vehicle

April 12, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

The students’ team from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam that won prizes in the FFS India 2022 competition for designing and building formula prototype vehicle. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 23-member team from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam that designed and built a formula prototype vehicle, bagged prizes in the FFS India 2022 competition held recently. 

The intercollegiate design competition was for all engineering diploma and undergraduate students to design, build and compete with formula prototype vehicles and was conducted at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore recently. The competition was held in two phases, static and dynamic. 

In the static phase, students prepared and presented documents that included design failure mode effect analysis (DFMEA), design validation plan (DVP), cost, ergonomics, business presentation, and IPG (Virtual Test Driving). In the dynamic phase, students fabricated the designed vehicle and the vehicle underwent various tests such as technical inspection, acceleration, brake, autocross, skid pad and endurance. 

The college team, Elegant Motorsports 3.0, comprising P.S. Darshan Jai Kumar, R. Jayaram, K.S. Hari Sankar. S. Sujan. S. Varun, V.S. Kabilan, R.S. Ajay Raj, A. Surya Prakash, M. Vasanthasudar, B. Pon Mithresh, K. Sakthi Balan, M. Rhamanan, Priya Darshan, D. Dineshkarthick, R. Abarna, H. Muhammad Tariq, V. Rajaghoru, R. Kesavan. R. Aadith, P. Sudahar, K. Manoj, C. Partha Sarathi and C. Dhanusree designed the vehicle named, Genus. The vehicle delivered a great potential to achieve a top speed of 110 km/hr. 

This team was declared as winners for design, acceleration, skidpad, while it bagged runner up in the autocross category.

