Bannari Amman institute students win Maze Solver challenge in World Robotics Championship

August 02, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

Two first year Electronics and Communication Engineering students from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam secured first place in the Maze Solver challenge in the 7th Technoxian World Robotics Championship held in New Delhi recently.

The annual international competition was aimed to bring together robotics enthusiasts, students, educators, and professionals from all across the world. Around 7,000 competitors took part in various challenges such as robot soccer, roborace, fastest line follower, water rocket, maize solver, RC craft and drone. Competitions were held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The team “The Hawks” comprising C. DaranRaj and S.K. Nikilesh Kumar from the institute took part.

The objective of the challenge was to build a small self-contained autonomous robot, micromouse, to navigate a maze in the quickest time. The robot was designed with the dimension of 12 cm diameter with 10 cm height. Over 74 teams from various countries participated in the first round, from which 25 teams were qualified to the semifinals. The final round was conducted in a way of solving the maze to reach the shortest distance within a 10 minutes of time period and the team cleared the maze in one minute 40 seconds. They received a cash prize of ₹ 60,000.

