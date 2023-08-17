Bannari Amman Institute students win first prize in national hackathon

August 17, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

A student team from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam bagged first prize in the national hackathon, held in Mumbai recently.

The Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, AICTE, the Bureau of Police and Research and Development and India Cybercrime Coordination Centre organised, “KAVACH-2023,” a unique national hackathon to identify innovative concepts and technology solutions for addressing the security challenges of the 21st century faced by intelligence agencies. The hackathon is conceived to challenge India’s innovative minds to conceptualise ideas and frameworks in the domain of cyber security using artificial intelligence, deep learning, machine learning, automation, big data and cloud computing.

The competition is held in two phases, initial phase or idea screening round and grand finale round. In the initial round, the ideas submitted were thoroughly screened and scrutinised. Students are expected to prepare and present their proposal documents such as design failure mode and effect analysis, design validation plan, range calculation, cost, ergonomics and business presentation.

The five-member team, “Little Champs,” comprising T. Vinith Kumar, V. Kaviranjani, K.K. Praneeka, M. Magathi and V. Sakthi Nivashini from AI Based Industrial Automation Lab proposed a project idea of “Next-generation Crime Detection System” using Raspberry Pi, camera streamer and a processing unit for the real-time analysis of live feeds in crime detection using deep learning models.

Once an incident is classified, essential details and notification alerts will be forwarded to a dashboard. This dashboard will encompass crucial information like the type of crime, date, time, location, severity, live footage, nearby police stations, headquarters, and contact details of police officers via mobile phones and personal computers. This system lends a hand for crime prevention, reporting, and response mechanisms.

The final was held at Pillai College of Engineering in Mumbai from August 8 to 10 and the team bagged first prize and cash award of ₹ 1 lakh.

