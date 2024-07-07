ADVERTISEMENT

Bannari Amman Institute students team bag national hackathon contest

Published - July 07, 2024 12:50 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Students from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam bagged first place in a nationwide entrepreneurial hunt held at Chennai in June, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A two-member student team from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Sathyamangalam, bagged first place in HACK4PURPOSE, a nationwide entrepreneurial hunt, held at Anna University, Chennai, on June 26 and 27.

The event, aimed at encouraging youth to innovate for a sustainable plan was conducted in two phases. During the Phase 1 Final at Anna University, top 100 teams presented their ideas to judges, potential investors, and experts, culminating in the selection of the top three “Best Presentations.” The top three teams were awarded cash prizes and special recognition for their presentations. The Phase 2 Final, scheduled to be held online in December 2024, will feature the top 10 teams receiving funding to establish their startups.

“Team Energy”, comprising M. Hema Sri and P. Pranav Aditya presented a product titled “Precision Agriculture for Zero Hunger” and won the first position with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh in the Phase 1 Final. The team developed the farm precise app to assist Indian farmers with ideal better choices in their farming to increase net profit. It employs precision agriculture using autonomous robots to automate farming tasks, optimize resource utilization like water, fertilizers and pesticides and reduce reliance on labour, and support sustainable agriculture.

