Bannari Amman Institute students secure runner up in national competition

April 29, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

A 23-member team from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam secured second runner up in Baja SAEIndia 2023 competition held at Chitkara University in Himachal Pradesh from April 5 to 10.

The objective of the competition is to promote electrical mobility and make young engineers ready for the future of the automobile industry. The competition was held in three phases, preliminary and virtual round to test the technical and professional capacity of teams over an online platform. Phase three is the physical-dynamic round that showcases on-site competitive spirit of the students.

The buggies are evaluated on various factors such as cost, aesthetics, and the quality of the fabrication, as part of the static evaluation. The dynamic tests such as acceleration, braking, manoeuvrability was done to evaluate the vehicle usage in all the terrains. The team completed 21 laps in three hours and bagged second runner up.

The team, Q-Tron, from Manufacturing and Fabrication Lab and Virtual Instrumentation Lab of the institute comprises, P. Gokukla Venkatesh, S. Nikesh, P. Navaneetha Krishnan, K. Viswanth, A. Bhavagurubaran, S. Nalin Kumar, S. Kiran Akash, S. Barathwaj, M. Arun, S. Nivas, S. Karthikeyan, B. Gowtham, V. Koushik, N. Vishal, R. Neevitha Shree, S. Roshini, N.B. Vegashini, D. Andrew Valan, P. Velsivasith, S. Darshan, T. Ajantapriyan, P. Kiruba Shankar and S. Rohith.

More than 70 colleges from across the country took part in the event and Team Q-Tron is the only team from the State that completed the final endurance without any technical problems.