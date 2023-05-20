ADVERTISEMENT

Bannari Amman Institute students secure Best Employees’ Choice award

May 20, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The students of the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology who secured an award for working on major engineering challenges faced by the industry in Sathyamangalam in Erode.

Three students from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam secured the Best Employees’ Choice award winner in the sixth edition of L and T TECHgium, an academia-industry engineering innovation held at Mysuru recently. 

The open innovation competition allows students to work on major engineering challenges faced by the industry today and the primary objective of the initiative was to ignite young minds and provide exposure to real challenges faced by the global industry. Through this platform, students would get an invaluable opportunity to work on futuristic technologies and augment the solution development team of L and T Technology Services (LTTS). 

Around 3,000 abstracts from 31,000 students across the world, associated with 481 institutes, were received, and 3,553 abstracts from 434 teams were shortlisted for the presentation round. Of this, 129 cleared the round on proof of concept round and 25 teams were selected for the finals for 50 various problem statements. 

T. Tharun, A. Nawin and S.Y. Praveen Kumar from Team “Uchiha” of Hackathon Lab of the institute participated in the final round from May 2 to 5 on the LTTS campus in Mysuru. They proposed a solution to charge a vehicle while running using mechanical energy wastage through EBD and traction control. They also proposed a hybrid energy harvester to charge the vehicle using photovoltaic, electromagnetic, and piezoelectric methods for the same. 

The team “Uchiha” was announced as the Best Employees’ Choice award winner along with gift vouchers of ₹50,000. 

