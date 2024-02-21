ADVERTISEMENT

Bannari Amman Institute students bag third prize in national event

February 21, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two students from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam bagged third prize in the International Water Conclave contest held at Shillong in Meghalaya recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A two-member student team from the Sustainable Civil Engineering Materials lab of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam bagged third prize in the International Water Conclave contest held at Shillong in Meghalaya recently.

As part of the conclave, a hackathon was organised to brainstorm innovative solutions for addressing water-related challenges, particularly in hilly regions. The contest aimed at exploring ideas with the potential to offer techno-social, managerial and start-up solutions in the areas of water management, conservation, rejuvenation, recycling, pollution and contamination, and community engagement.

Around 400 teams across the country submitted their abstracts for the first round, out of which, 40 teams were shortlisted for the second round. A total of nine teams were selected for the final round. W. Dani and M. Varshini Manickam presented “AQUA REVIVE” which includes an eco-friendly biofilter used to treat wastewater collected from houses and other residential areas. The team bagged the third prize and received a cash award of ₹50,000.

