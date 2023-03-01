ADVERTISEMENT

Bannari Amman Institute student wins first prize in Forensic Hackathon

March 01, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

R. Venkatesh of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam who won the first prize at Forensic Hackathon held in Gujarat recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

R. Venkatesh, first-year student from Hackathon Special Lab of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam, won the first prize with a cash award of ₹ 5 lakh at Forensic Hackathon 2023 under the theme of Forensic Physical Sciences held in Gujarat recently.

Organised by the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gujarat, in association with the Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS), the competition was to provide solutions to problems encountered during forensic investigations and analysis. The hackathon had the active participation from the Central and State Forensic Science Laboratories, institutions, and industries engaged in manufacturing of forensic tools. The goal of the hackathon was to improve crime prevention and investigation. The event also discussed and deliberated on all critical issues and experiences that would help to improve the criminal justice delivery ecosystem.

Forensics department uses the inefficient traditional method of manually gathering evidence, such as smoke and fumes from the crime scene in a container to determine the origin of the fire. Hence, Venkatesh suggested an electronic-based device to collect the smoke and fumes as a solution. The suggested device uses an intake fan to draw the fumes and smoke into the container while the fumes are being gathered, the smoke would be dispersed over the charcoal as the fumes pass through the particles of charcoal. This method functions with the smoke and chemical sensors to identify the chemicals that exist in the container, he said.

