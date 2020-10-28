Bannari Amman Institute of Technology students get grant to develop hand wash monitoring system

A team of six students from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Sathyamangalam, has been given a grant of ₹ 2.75 lakh to develop their project “Smart Handwash Monitoring System” into a product.

The National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board, Department of Science and Technology had launched the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing the Innovations (NIDHI)- Promoting and Accelerating Young and Aspiring Technology Entrepreneurs (PRAYAS) to supports innovators turn their ideas into a product. The students -- K.J. Kishore Kumar, Hemang Murugan, R. Sharan, K. Bharani, V. Iswariya and Keerthana Chad -- participated in ‘IESA MEDTECHNOVATION’, an Industry-Incubator led innovation event to foster Digital HealthTech innovators.

A total of 27 jury comprising experts from healthcare, technology and investment, short-listed 16 innovators who were given a boot camp on “Building customer needed product and raising investment”.

The team’s project tracks hand hygiene compliance during the pandemic. Using image processing technology, the process of hand washing is monitored and necessary guidelines are intimated through sensors in the device. Under the NIDHI-PRAYAS, the team was granted ₹ 2.75 lakh for developing the idea into a product.