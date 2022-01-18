Bannari Amman Institute of Technology students win 12 medals in IndiaSkills competition

Students from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam have bagged 12 medals in nine different skills at the IndiaSkills national-level competition held in New Delhi recently.

Organised by the National Skill Development Corporation, that comes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the competition was conducted at multiple locations in New Delhi from January 7 to 9, adhering to COVID-19 norms.

The students of the college won one gold, five silvers, three bronze and three medallions of excellence. Another student of the college who represented his home State Andhra Pradesh won a gold medal. Events were held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium and the closed door events witnessed participants from 26 States and Union Territories competing in more than 50 skills.

Winners

The gold medal was won by P. SrimannarayanaRaju (Andhra Pradesh) in Additive Manufacturing. Silver medallists were C. Karthi in Electronics, Pragadeeshwaran in Plumbing and Heating, S. Vishnu Priya in Visual Merchandising, P.V. Saraswathy and S. Dhakshayani in Health and Social Care. Bronze medallists were S. Jagan in Prototype Modelling, V. Logesh and K. Ajay Prassath in Landscape Gardening. Medallions of Excellence were received by Kalilur Rahman in AH Plastering and Drywall Systems, L. Shri Hari in Web Technology and K. Ramesh Raja in Mobile Application Development.