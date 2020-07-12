Bannari Amman Institute faculty come up with self-testing kiosk to check temperature

ERODE

12 July 2020 22:57 IST

Two faculty at the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Sathyamangalam, have come up with a self-testing kiosk that prevents persons with high temperature from entering a room or premises

R. Gokul Raj and S. Karthik, faculty at the Special Labs at the institute, under the guidance of Assistant Professor L. Rajasekar have created a low-cost device that can be installed at places like educational institutions, railway stations, bus stands and industries, where people gather in large numbers. “The kiosk should be installed at the entrance of the room or premises and it will automatically measure the body temperature when a person comes in contact with it,” they say. The kiosk is designed to screen a large number of people in a minimum time, they claim. Explaining the functioning of the kiosk, the team members say the blue LED blink indicates that the system is ready for measuring temperature and the LED will blink continuously until the optimum distance is reached between the person’s face and the temperature sensor. “The controller will automatically trigger the temperature sensor and the non-contact type infra-red temperature sensor will record the body temperature and process it. If the measured temperature is below 99°F, which is considered normal, a green LED will blink. “If the temperature exceeds 99°F, a red LED will blink,” they add.

The alert mechanism can be monitored by officials and the person with high fever can be subjected to further test.

