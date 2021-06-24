Coimbatore

Bannari Amman Group donate ₹ 10 lakh to child

Chairman of Bannari Amman Group S.V. Balasubramaniam has donated ₹ 10 lakh towards the treatment of K.S. Mithra of Komarapalayam in Namakkal district, a 23-month-old girl who is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), here on Thursday.

A release said SMA, which is a genetic disease, affects the central nervous system which makes the patient unable to sit up and lift the head. The genetic disorder is characteriszed by weakness and wasting (atrophy ) in muscles used for movement of skeletal muscles. The family has done all it can to collect the total amount required for the treatment and pay for all the medical expenses that come over ₹ 16 crore. Hence, this is a small contribution towards her treatment, the release said.


