Bannari Amman college team secures first prize in ‘Open Automation Challenge’ competition

March 15, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The team from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam that won first prize in the Open Automation Challenge competition held at Pune in Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A four-member team from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam has won first prize in the Open Automation Challenge Competition 2023 held on February 16 and 17 at Pune in Maharashtra.

Organised jointly by B and R Industrial Automation and ABB Group, the competition was for engineering students who are interested in developing innovative ideas focusing on automation, robotics, IoT, data, and cloud-based solutions.

Students R. Dhanushkumar, S. JeevagaKiruphaRoopan, M.S. Krishnapriyan and D.P Gokulakrishnan from the AI Based Industrial Automation Lab participated in the challenge in which a total of 106 teams from across the country took part. Their project, AI Based Swarm Robots for Warehouse Management, was shortlisted among 14 other teams and the selected teams successfully completed five-day online training provided by B and R Automation in Bengaluru.

In the finals, the team proposed the idea to design intra-logistics swarm robots with a centralised camera for navigation and pose estimation and make a carbon-free logistics solution. The system increases productivity, eases computation and reduces power consumption. The project idea is for multinational companies around the world due to the increasing usage of fuel powered forklift vehicles for transportation of materials and industry products.

The team secured first prize with a cash award during the event held at Sinhgad College of Engineering in Pune.

