Bannari Amman college students win national level technical competition

July 25, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

ERODE A students team from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam bagged second runner up in the Mistral Hackfest competition held at Bengaluru recently.

Organised by Mistral Axiscades and Bengaluru Institute of Technology from April 25 to June 30, the national level technical competition is to showcase students’ talents in digitisation, electronics, and mechanical engineering. It promotes product development and problem-solving mindsets.

As many as 1,000 teams comprising 2,300 students from 76 engineering colleges from across the country took part in the competition. Two teams, ‘Dutah’ and ‘Vanguards of VR’ from the institute also took part.

Team ‘Dutah’ comprises K. Thiruvarulselvan, J. Thishon and M. Yukesh Chandran and presented a project, “Natural / Industrial Disaster Management System” using multi-profile sensors and data processing. The system uses machine learning concepts to predict and prevent future disasters, benefiting industries and governments.

Team ‘Vanguards of VR’ comprise D. Shyam Raj, V. Sowmiya and T. Rohit who presented two projects, “Cracks and Dent Detection on Large Objects using Computer Vision” and “Voice-Controlled Power BI to Generate Charts and Graphs.” The first uses deep learning-based CNN to classify regions as cracked or dented, while the second uses speech recognition and natural language processing to translate voice commands into visual representations.

At the final held in Bengaluru, both the teams from the institute secured second runner ups with a total cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh while the company also assured to offer internships with stipends to both teams.