Bannari Amman college students’ electric vehicle bags first place in national-level contest

January 27, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - ERODE

The institute’s team, Perseverance Motors, participated in the contest conducted by SAI India and presented the vehicle named “ZEUS”

The Hindu Bureau

The electric vehicle designed by a students’ team from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology at Sathyamangalam in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of 25 students from the Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam that developed Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) secured first place at the national-level competition held at Christ University in Bengaluru recently.

Organised by SAI India, the competition was aimed at designing and fabricating an urban electric vehicle that would produce maximum power and range. Students of various engineering colleges and universities across the country took part in the competition.

There were two phases in the competition —static and dynamic. In the static phase, students prepared and presented documents such as design failure mode and effect analysis, design validation plan, range calculation, cost, ergonomics, business presentation, and IPG. In the dynamic phase, students presented designed vehicle in which the vehicle was inspected for various aspects by the judges from the General Motors and TCS.

As many as 10 colleges were shortlisted for the virtual event and five colleges participated in the final event. The institute’s team, “Perseverance Motors”, from the Manufacturing and Fabrication Lab, participated in the competition and presented the vehicle named “ZEUS”. The vehicle is powered by a 5kW PMDC motor with a 100Ah 48V battery that delivers 90 km mileage with a maximum speed of 80km/hr in a single charge. The team secured first place with a cash purse of ₹1.5 lakh for its outstanding performance, and in the static round, the team won the Best Presentation Award.

The team members were S. Dhaanish Mohamadu, S. Vignesh, S. Varun, R. Keerthana, K. Thiruvarulselvan, S. Puviyarasu, C. Logesh, F. Mohamed Fazal, R. Abishek, M.R. Subashini, R. Manish, M. Krishnan, S. Mithun Shankar, N. Raja Raja Solan, Thishon, Sanjeev, S. Srisanthosh, V.P. Gurudev, G. Manikandan, S. Rohith. S. Dinakaran, M. Sujith, T. Dhilip Kumar, R. Dharsan and S. Isaivanan.

