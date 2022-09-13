Bannari Amman college students bag 11 awards in Smart India Hackathon 2022

Staff Reporter
September 13, 2022 17:54 IST

Students team of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology that won awards in Smart India Hackathon 2022 at Sathyamangalam in Erode. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam bagged a total of 11 awards in Smart India Hackathon 2022 held recently.

A release from the institute said that 46 teams from the institute were selected for the finals in which 18 teams competed in the software category while 28 teams competed in the hardware category.

The final for hardware event was held from August 25 to 29 while for software, it was held on August 25 and 26. The teams from the institute secured six awards in hardware, two in software and three in special mention awards and also cash awards. “The institute secured 11 awards and is one of the top performers in the event”, said the release.

S. V. Balasubramaniam, chairman of the institute, M. P. Vijayakumar, Trustee, C. Palanisamy, Principal, and faculty appreciated the students.

