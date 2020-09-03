Banks urged to support micro units under MUDRA scheme

Officials from the District Industries Centre (DIC) and micro unit owners held meetings with bankers on Wednesday regarding financial assistance for micro and small-scale industries that did not have bank loans.

The DIC general manager B. Karthigaivasan said micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) that had bank loans had two schemes now to get additional financial support - subordinate loans to fund units in distress and emergency credit line guarantee scheme. It was estimated that in Coimbatore district there were nearly 3,000 units that did not have bank loans and were in the cottage / micro sector. These units did not have proper balance sheets now. These units were affected by the lockdown and spread of COVID-19 and required financial support now.

However, they were unable to get support under the two schemes. The industrial associations sought support for such units under the MUDRA scheme and this was discussed at a review meeting held last month by Minister S.P. Velumani and Collector K. Rajamani. It was followed up at the bankers’ meeting too.

About 470 applications were collected from such units and nearly 400 were submitted to the banks by the unit owners.

“The DIC wrote to the banks urging them to support these micro units. The DIC officials and representatives of the micro unit associations visited some of the banks here on Wednesday and submitted the remaining applications. We also discussed the problems in these units getting financial support under the MUDRA scheme. Some of the banks wanted Income Tax statements or balance sheets. We have asked the units to at least give data on their annual business,” he said.

The response from the banks was positive and this would be followed up, Mr. Karthigaivasan said.