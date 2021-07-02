Banks urged to expedite disbursal of loans

COIMBATORE

02 July 2021 23:05 IST

Collector G.S. Sameeran has urged banks to expedite disbursal of loans to applicants recommended through Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar programme and to street vendors.

At a bankers meeting held on Thursday, the Collector said the banks should take up applications received under flagship programmes such as UYEGP and PMEGP and expedite disbursal of loans. Every bank would have a nodal officer to ensure that the street vendors and applicants under the Chief Minister’s scheme get the loans soon.

According to a release, the government has announced several loan schemes to extend financial support to those affected because of the pandemic. There may be challenges in getting loans under these schemes and there may be many who need details of these schemes. The District Industries Centre, industries and banks should work together to ensure these schemes reach every one.

Coimbatore was a hub of MSMEs and hence, the role of bankers and the DIC was significant for industrial development in the district, he said.