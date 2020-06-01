Banks start disbursing additional loans to MSMEs

COIMBATORE

01 June 2020 22:23 IST

Loans extended under the Union Government’s ECLG scheme

Banks in the district on Monday started disbursing loans under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee (ECLG) Scheme announced recently by the Union Government for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

Coimbatore District Lead Bank Manager S. Venkataramanan told The Hindu that the bank branches here got a circular last week on disbursing loans under the scheme to provide the MSMEs with credit support as the units remained shut for more than a month. And the banks sent out messages to the MSMEs regarding this and some banks started disbursing the loans too. The current circular is for banks to give 20 % additional loan for units that have already taken credit from the banks. The interest rate for the additional credit depends on each bank's decision.

A Memorandum of Deposit of Title Deed is necessary, though additional collateral is not needed for the loans. The bankers have submitted a petition to the District Collector here seeking one time waiver of Stamp Duty for registration of the MoD.

The industries here have also appealed to the State Government for one time waiver of the Stamp Duty to register the MoDs.

On Monday, State Bank of India (SBI) disbursed loans under the credit line to 500 MSMEs in Coimbatore zone, including 152 in Coimbatore Corporation limits. The total amount disbursed was ₹ 280 crore.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president R. Ramamurthy said that the SBI had given loans at competitive rates and had given time to the MSMEs to submit the MoDs. It was also willing to extend the additional credit line to units that had loans with other banks. This was a welcome move and will encourage the MSMEs to start operations without fear of funds. He urged the other banks also to extend loans under the ECLG scheme to MSMEs.

The SBI has agreed to extend loans under the MUDRA scheme to micro units that have current account. As many as 20 units received ₹ 1 crore loan on Monday from the bank.

However, R. Sekar, a micro unit owner at Edayarpalayam, said that he had approached a nationalised bank on Monday for the additional credit as he already had a loan account with the bank. “The term loan I had taken ended in January this year. I need to repay ₹ 16,250 for that loan. Citing this, the bank refused to give me the additional credit,” he said.

The micro units urged the banks to give the additional credit without imposing any condition as they were reeling under the impact of economic slowdown when the lockdown was announced. Hence, some units were already facing financial challenges. They need additional funds now to revive.