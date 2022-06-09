Banks organise credit outreach programme in Krishnagiri

A credit outreach programme jointly organised by banks was inaugurated by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy here.

The event witnessed disbursement of credit to beneficiaries by various banks. According to the administration, a targeted credit disbursement to the tune of ₹96 crore to 1,326 beneficiaries has been proposed under the credit outreach programme in the district.

The credit outreach entailed credit disbursements to 16 beneficiaries by Indian Bank, 10 persons by Tamil Nadu Grameen Bank; 10 persons by State Bank of India; 6 persons by Canara Bank, 11 persons by the Krishnagiri branch of Dharmapuri Cooperative Credit Society; 9 persons by Indian Overseas Bank and to 19 persons under the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission.

The Collector lauded the banks for active credit disbursement focused on small and tiny industries, education, SHGs among others, thereby providing institutional credit support to people.