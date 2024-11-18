ADVERTISEMENT

Banks in Salem district disburse ₹18,385 crore loan in 2024-25

Published - November 18, 2024 06:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The banks in Salem district provided ₹18,385.18 crore of loans in the financial year 2024-25 for various priority projects, including agriculture, education, district industrial centres and Mahalir Thittam.

In Salem district, 535 banks are functioning - 229 public sector bank branches, 189 private banks, and 117 government-owned banks like District Co-operative Bank and Tamil Nadu Grama Bank. Through these banks, loans to the tune of ₹18,385.18 crore have been provided. Especially during the period from July to September, ₹11,445.05 crore was provided for agriculture projects, ₹6,267.74 crore for small and micro enterprises and ₹865.12 crore for women self-help groups, ₹138.34 crore through the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Movement and ₹45.41 crore educational loans were disbursed in the financial year 2024-25. 

Bank officials said the banks provided loans to entrepreneurs who were eager to start a business and students who were seeking education loans. After proper verification by the District Industries Centre, loans were distributed to the entrepreneurs.

As of September 30, the banks achieved 49.84% of the loan target for agriculture and allied sectors; for the MSME sector, 61.38% of the loan target was achieved, while 96.51% of the loan target for social infrastructure, 49.97% of the loan target for the education sector, 38.62% of the loan target for housing and 40.47% of the loan target for other sectors were achieved. For renewable energy, the loan target was ₹60 lakh, but loans worth ₹1.33 crore were disbursed for that sector, which was 221.67%. Steps were taken to achieve the loan targets in the remaining sectors, the officials added.

