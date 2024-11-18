 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Banks in Salem district disburse ₹18,385 crore loan in 2024-25

Published - November 18, 2024 06:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The banks in Salem district provided ₹18,385.18 crore of loans in the financial year 2024-25 for various priority projects, including agriculture, education, district industrial centres and Mahalir Thittam.

In Salem district, 535 banks are functioning - 229 public sector bank branches, 189 private banks, and 117 government-owned banks like District Co-operative Bank and Tamil Nadu Grama Bank. Through these banks, loans to the tune of ₹18,385.18 crore have been provided. Especially during the period from July to September, ₹11,445.05 crore was provided for agriculture projects, ₹6,267.74 crore for small and micro enterprises and ₹865.12 crore for women self-help groups, ₹138.34 crore through the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Movement and ₹45.41 crore educational loans were disbursed in the financial year 2024-25. 

Bank officials said the banks provided loans to entrepreneurs who were eager to start a business and students who were seeking education loans. After proper verification by the District Industries Centre, loans were distributed to the entrepreneurs.

As of September 30, the banks achieved 49.84% of the loan target for agriculture and allied sectors; for the MSME sector, 61.38% of the loan target was achieved, while 96.51% of the loan target for social infrastructure, 49.97% of the loan target for the education sector, 38.62% of the loan target for housing and 40.47% of the loan target for other sectors were achieved. For renewable energy, the loan target was ₹60 lakh, but loans worth ₹1.33 crore were disbursed for that sector, which was 221.67%. Steps were taken to achieve the loan targets in the remaining sectors, the officials added.

Published - November 18, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.