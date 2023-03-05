Banks in Coimbatore on their toes to attain education loan disbursal target for 2022-23

March 05, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Banks in Coimbatore district are understood to be on their toes to attain the target of ₹350 crore set for disbursal as education loan during 2022-23.

At the time of disbursal of the first tranche of education loans to the tune of ₹44.13 crore, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji said Coimbatore district would set a benchmark by attaining the target.

District Lead Bank Manager Kousalya Devi said a higher target will be set for 2023-24.

The district administration has, on its part, advised the educational institutions to provide mentoring support to the students to secure the education loans.

According to official figures, 5,500 students received education loans during 2021-22.

Towards completing the target for 2022-23, the district admninistration has announced conduct of a special camp at the District Central Cooperative Bank for disbursal of education loans for students pursuing education in higher educational institutions in Coimbatore.

A press release issued by Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the special camp will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students seeking education loans have been instructed to come with four passport size photographs of theirs and an equal number of such photographs of parents, Aadhaar cards (both candidate’s and that of parents), photo copies of pan card/ passport/ visa, proof of residence, Form 16-A of income tax payment for the last three years, a recently-obtained certificate of income proof from the Tahsildar, certification of quota reservation, copies of educational qualification from SSLC onwards, letter of admission from the university or college, the communication from the institution pertaining to the fee, and a bank statement of transactions for the last six months.

Aspiring candidates will be provided with more details on the special education loan disbursal camp by the Office of the Minority Welfare Department at the District Collectorate, the press release said.