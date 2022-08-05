Coimbatore

Bankers should provide credit to rural entrepreneurs: Krishnagiri Collector

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI August 05, 2022 18:15 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:15 IST

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy urged bankers to provide credit to rural entrepreneurs through the joint subsidy scheme under Vaanzhndhu Kaattuvom Thittam and enable rural employment generation.

Speaking at a training programme on the implementation of the joint subsidy scheme at the Collectorate here, the Collector urged banks to be forthcoming in providing rural credit for entrepreneurial ventures.

The Vaazhndhu Kaatuvom scheme is being implemented with the financial aid from World Bank in Krishnagiri, Kaveripattinam and Bargur unions of Krishnagiri district. Under the scheme that works under the Department of Rural Development, farm affiliated businesses such as pickle production, copra production, among other farming allied business activities are provided with credit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to the administration, the women’s livelihood service centre will provide the guidance relating to the scheme and registrations under GST, FASSI, and PAN for setting up of business ventures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Collector said the efficacy of the scheme rested with easy access to credit and hence, the bankers should come forward and provide rural credit. Project Officer S. Tamizhmaran and Lead Bank Manager Mahendran among others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...