Bankers should provide credit to rural entrepreneurs: Krishnagiri Collector

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy urged bankers to provide credit to rural entrepreneurs through the joint subsidy scheme under Vaanzhndhu Kaattuvom Thittam and enable rural employment generation.

Speaking at a training programme on the implementation of the joint subsidy scheme at the Collectorate here, the Collector urged banks to be forthcoming in providing rural credit for entrepreneurial ventures.

The Vaazhndhu Kaatuvom scheme is being implemented with the financial aid from World Bank in Krishnagiri, Kaveripattinam and Bargur unions of Krishnagiri district. Under the scheme that works under the Department of Rural Development, farm affiliated businesses such as pickle production, copra production, among other farming allied business activities are provided with credit.

According to the administration, the women’s livelihood service centre will provide the guidance relating to the scheme and registrations under GST, FASSI, and PAN for setting up of business ventures.

The Collector said the efficacy of the scheme rested with easy access to credit and hence, the bankers should come forward and provide rural credit. Project Officer S. Tamizhmaran and Lead Bank Manager Mahendran among others participated.