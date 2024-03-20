Bankers’ meeting held in Krishnagiri

March 20, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A bankers’ meeting on the guidelines on handling of transactions in view of the prevailing model code of conduct was chaired by Collector K.M. Sarayu.

Bankers were asked to ensure that all transactions exceeding ₹50,000 shall be made using QR code by the banks.

Bankers were also asked to report suspicious transactions to multiple accounts and of transactions involving huge sums. Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said, withdrawals of over ₹1 lakh and their transport will attract scrutiny by flying squads.

Banks have been asked to maintain diligent records of their transactions and the managers should monitor records. No transaction shall go unaccounted, the bankers were told.

