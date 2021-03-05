Bankers asked to carry proper documents while transporting cash

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan has asked the bankers to ensure proper documents were carried while transporting cash between branches in the district.
Chairing a meeting at the Collectorate to underline the guidelines in place in view of enforcement of model code of conduct, he said bank staff should have their identity cards and also have requisite bank documents while transporting cash from one branch to other branches and during refilling of cash in automated teller machines (ATMs). “Private security agencies involved in refilling ATMs should possess documents and their identity cards,” he added.
In case of suspicious transactions, bankers should inform their headquarters and also the election officials, he said.
He asked bankers to alert the election officials and Income Tax Department officials if ₹ 10 lakh in cash was withdrawn from an account. “All the bankers should ensure that transactions are monitored and officials are alerted in case of suspicion,” he added. S. Aravindan, District Lead Bank Manager, and officials from various banks participated.
